Deri demands Finance Ministry, Smotrich stakes claim on Defense Ministry

It is unclear whether Netanyahu will agree to appoint Smotrich as Defense Minister, as he reportedly wanted to keep the position within the Likud.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 09:53

Updated: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 10:53
Shas party head Aryeh Deri speaks to supporters as the results of the Israeli elections are announced, in Jerusalem. November 1, 2022. (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
Shas party head Aryeh Deri speaks to supporters as the results of the Israeli elections are announced, in Jerusalem. November 1, 2022.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Shas chair MK Aryeh Deri informed incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that he has decided to request the position of Finance Minister in the new governing coalition, Channel 12 reported on Sunday morning.

This comes after reports that Religious Zionist Party chair Bezalel Smotrich was also seriously considering the position for himself.

This does not mean that Deri will receive the position, as coalition negotiations are ongoing. However, it is a significant step, as he is reportedly set to receive the first choice of ministerial positions.

The Religious Zionist Party responded to Deri's decision, saying: "Bezalel Smotrich is the next Defense Minister. RZP will demand the Defense, Education and Religious Affairs ministry, as well as detailed coalition agreements that include budgetary agreements regarding returning personal safety, fixing the judicial system, regulating settlements and strengthening the country's Jewish identity."

It is unclear whether Netanyahu will agree to appoint Smotrich as Defense Minister, as he reportedly wanted to keep the position within the Likud, presumably for MK Yoav Gallant.

Head of the Religious Zionist party Bezalel Smotrich speaks to supporters as the results of the Israeli elections are announced, at the party's campaign headquarters, November 1, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90) Head of the Religious Zionist party Bezalel Smotrich speaks to supporters as the results of the Israeli elections are announced, at the party's campaign headquarters, November 1, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

RZP's demand for "detailed coalition agreements" indicates that it will not agree to Netanyahu's request to form the government without full coalition agreements and only afterward to hash out the details.

Deri deliberated over the weekend whether he wanted the position and consulted with a number of experts, KAN reported.

Deri also met with Shas' Council of Torah Sages on Saturday night in order to review the party's demands in coalition negotiations and the ministerial portfolios that Shas was offered. The council urged Deri to "continue negotiating in order to achieve the most for the benefit of all of the people of Israel," Shas said in a statement.

It is thus not clear if Deri is legally able to serve as a minister. This depends on a decision by Central Election Committee head High Court Justice Yizhak Amit whether his actions did or did not include moral turpitude.

If Amit decides that Deri is barred from serving as a minister, Shas may demand to change the law so that he will be able to run.



