Zehava Galon to resign as head of Meretz after election downfall

Meretz chairman Zehava Galon will resign from the leadership of the party next week after it failed to pass the electoral threshold and remained outside the Knesset for the first time since it was founded in 1992, according to N12.

Two days after the elections, Galon addressed the political downfall for the first time and said in a video to voters that "this is a very difficult moment for me and my friends in Meretz. The election results are a disaster for us, a disaster for the country, and yes, also a personal disaster for me."

Meretz earned 3.14% of the vote, below the electoral threshold of 3.25%. It needed just 3,800 more votes to pass that line.

“A few days before the elections, when I already knew that Meretz was in tangible danger, this very nightmare crossed my mind, of a Knesset without Meretz – [Shulamit] Aloni and [Yossi] Sarid’s party – but with [Meir] Kahane’s [ideological descendant, Otzma Yehudit, as part of the Religious Zionist Party list ].

“For this, I did what I never thought I would do again. When I saw that Meretz was in danger, I returned to the throes of politics, hoping to save Meretz and the entire bloc,” said Galon.

Who is to blame for Meretz's failure?

She added that while she realized a few days before the election that her party was in danger, Prime Minister Yair Lapid "played with fire" and did not call on voters to support her.

Despite requests from both Lapid and Galon in September that Labor and Meretz run together, Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli was the one who refused to even consider a merger.

In a press conference after the elction, however, Michaeli did not take responsibility, and blamed Lapid for convincing voters to choose a large party over a party struggling to pass the electoral threshold. Michaeli’s party will enter the Knesset with four seats, far less than the seven it had in the previous Knesset.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.