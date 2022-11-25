'Enough attacks, evict the Arabs!' - Jerusalem arson attacks burn 5 cars

Five cars were burned in an anti-Arab nationalistic attack in two Jerusalem residential areas over Thursday night, the Police spokespersons unit said.

The three vehicles set alight in Abu Gosh and two in Ein Naqquba were heavily damaged, some completely destroyed. There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Photos of the scenes show graffiti declaring "the nation of Israel lives," and "enough [terrorist] attacks, evict the Arabs."

Police are investigating the incident as being based on nationalistic motives. Jerusalem suffered twin coordinated bombings on Wednesday. The terrorist attack killed 16-year-old Aryeh Shechopek and injured 19 others.

''Enough [terrorist] attacks, evict the Arabs'' is scrawled on the side of a building at the site of an arson attack. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This is a developing story.