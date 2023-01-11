The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Pakistan and Iran say they will increase military cooperation

Pakistan and Iran are to increase their military cooperation to protect their borders and fight terrorism.

By ARSHAD MEHMOOD/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: JANUARY 11, 2023 15:47

Updated: JANUARY 11, 2023 15:50

Pakistan and Iran have expressed their determination to increase military cooperation. 

The Iranian and Pakistani military chiefs of staff held a phone call on Sunday where they agreed to boost military cooperation between their countries, especially along their 565-mile common border. 

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, congratulated General Asim Munir on his recent appointment as Chief of Army Staff in Pakistan. 

"Highlighting the impact of cooperation between Iran and Pakistan on security along the shared border, Iran's top military commander stressed expanding security and defense ties with the neighboring state," according to the semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim. 

Tasnim also reported that “both commanders also weighed plans for continued cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in ensuring border security, the fight against terrorist groups, the expansion of economic activities in the border regions, and turning the common border into the border of friendship and fraternity.”



Tags Iran Headline
