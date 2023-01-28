Israel's politicians unite in grief over Jerusalem attacks

Knesset members and politicians from the Right and Left responded to the bloody weekend in which seven Israelis were murdered and five more were injured in two separate shooting terror attacks in Jerusalem.

"This Shabbat has been very difficult for the people of Israel," Likud MK Danny Danon wrote on Twitter. "My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who lost their loved ones. I wish a quick and full recovery to those injured in the attacks.

"Israel's government must act decisively in response to these horrific attacks. There should be no more cosmetic treatment. We need to respond firmly to Palestinian terror, aggression and incitement."

Continuing, he wrote that "the cabinet should announce three immediate steps this evening:

Denial of VIP entry certificates for all senior PA officials who support terrorism. Change the procedure for the demolition of terrorist houses that will allow the immediate razing of every terrorist's house as well as those of his accomplices. Eviction of Khan Al-Ahmar this week."

Israeli security forces and rescue forces at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Degel Hatorah faction, which is part of the United Torah Judaism party, put out a statement saying that it, along with all of the people of Israel, "shares in the grief of the residents of Jerusalem in general and the Neve Ya'akov neighborhood in particular over the shocking attack in which seven Jews were murdered on the night of the holy Shabbat."

The party added that it "sends its condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured, and prays to God Almighty to stop these murderous attacks whose perpetrators and supporters lost all semblance of humanity."

'A hole in the heart of every Israeli'

Following the shooting on Friday night, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid took to Twitter saying: "My heart breaks in these harsh times. I send my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and a quick recovery to the injured. Terrorism must not be allowed to rear its head anywhere. These threats must be dealt with harshly."

"I am convinced that this action and others like it will distance the possibility of finding a solution to the conflict and realizing the vision of peace, mutual security, partnership and tolerance in the Holy Land." Raam chairman MK Mansour Abbas

National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz wrote on Facebook, "Seven people murdered, and bleeding and grieving families who are parting with their loved ones after the shocking murder in Neve Ya'akov, leave a hole in the heart of every Israeli, every human being.

"Along with all the people of Israel, my heart is with them, and I offer prayers tonight for the recovery of the wounded from the two attacks.

"Facing the abominable enemy that is celebrating now, we must be together, strong and united – and so we will be. We will support the government's correct security decisions and strengthen the security forces that are operating during these hours to locate the terrorists' bosses and helpers, in order to prevent the next attack."

"It is important for me to say to all citizens of Israel - we have excellent, dedicated and brave security forces, who have been operating for nearly a year with high intensity in Judea and Samaria in addition to all the usual activity, and have prevented hundreds of attacks and thousands of deaths. Tonight, too, we are all grateful to them and support them.

"In the next few hours, I will visit the scene of the attack, stand in remembrance of the murdered, light a candle and raise a clear voice against terrorism. May the memory of the murdered be blessed," Gantz wrote.

'No forgiveness, no pardon and no atonement'

Labor leader MK Merav Michaeli said, "A harsh, cruel evening with the terrible attack in Jerusalem. Murderous terrorism rears its head, crushing Israeli families. My heart goes out to the victims and the families of the murdered. This terrorism must be fought hard, without compromise."

On Saturday evening, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana issued a strong condemnation of the attack, saying "for the souls of the martyrs who were murdered at the entrance of the Synagogue on the eve of Shabbat - and on International Holocaust Remembrance Day - there will be no forgiveness, no pardon and no atonement.

‎‏"We strengthen the hands of the policemen who neutralized the terrorist, support the security forces who will mete out punishment on his Inciters and abettors, wish a speedy and full recovery for the injured and embrace the families of the victims. May their memory be a blessing״

Meanwhile, Ra'am chairman MK Mansour Abbas responded to the terror attack, saying he "condemns and rejects any terrorist attack in which innocent civilians are murdered.

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

"I am convinced that this action and others like it will distance the possibility of finding a solution to the conflict and realizing the vision of peace, mutual security, partnership and tolerance in the Holy Land," he added. "I urge everyone to exercise restraint and cooperate to find a way to calm the situation and to save the lives of many people."

President Herzog responds

President Isaac Herzog responded to the news of the attacks on Saturday evening, issuing a statement on the events of the weekend.

"The heart is broken in view of the terrible attacks that took place over Shabbat in Jerusalem," he wrote. "We lost seven innocent civilians in a murderous terrorist attack...may they rest in peace.

"This morning in the synagogue, when the cantor recited the prayer 'God is full of mercy', for the uplifting of the souls of those murdered in the attack, there was not a single dry eye left among the worshippers, and I was among them," he continued.

"The terrible attacks remind us again of a simple and painful truth: whatever the differences within us, in the face of our enemies, who seek our harm and rise to kill us - we must maintain our unity. Strengthens and trusts the security forces that operate day and night in the face of terrorism.

"I call on everyone to be vigilant and responsible these days. I send a speedy recovery to the injured and mourn with the families of the murdered."