The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Two Jews shot while leaving Los Angeles synagogue, suspect detained

The suspect reportedly has a history of animus towards the Jewish community, according to the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2023 08:34
A Los Angeles police car sits outside the Wilshire Boulevard Temple, September 17, 2001 (photo credit: REUTERS/FRED PROUSER)
A Los Angeles police car sits outside the Wilshire Boulevard Temple, September 17, 2001
(photo credit: REUTERS/FRED PROUSER)

A suspect was arrested following two separate shooting incidents targeting two Jewish men leaving a synagogue in Los Angeles, California, according to the local police department on Friday morning.

"We are continuing to monitor the two separate shooting incidents involving members of our Los Angeles Jewish community and have learned from our law enforcement partners that the single suspect allegedly responsible for both shootings has been arrested," The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles said in a statement. "We are incredibly grateful for law enforcement’s diligence in apprehending the suspect."

Suspect had a 'history of animus' toward Jews

The federation has learned that "the suspect has a history of animus towards the Jewish community and these incidents will be treated as hate crimes. As such, we are encouraged to also have learned that the US attorney will take the case and file federal charges on civil rights violations. 

"Our Community Security Initiative continues to be in touch with local law enforcement to make sure our Jewish community is being kept safe." They added that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has "confirmed to us that they are increasing patrols in areas where our community is located. We have reached out and are coordinating with Jewish sites in the vicinity."

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in a car (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in a car (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

LAPD said that at approximately 5:45 p.m. Pacific Time, a suspect was taken into custody who they believe "is responsible for the two shootings in West Los Angeles that occurred on February 15 and 16, 2023. LAPD's investigation led to the identification of a suspect believed to have committed both shootings which launched an exhaustive search. The facts of the case led to this crime being investigated as a hate crime.

"The suspect was tracked to an area in Riverside County and investigators began working collaboratively with Federal and regional partners to locate him, resulting in the suspect being taken into custody without incident. Detectives recovered several items of evidence, including a rifle and a handgun.

"The investigation is ongoing and further details will be made public in the following days," LAPD said, adding that "there will continue to be an increased police presence and patrols around Jewish places of worship and surrounding neighborhoods through the weekend."

As reported on Thursday, a Jewish man was shot just after leaving morning prayer service in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, according to a report by The Forward. The victim was taken to a hospital and released later on in the day, the founder of the Jewish security service Magen Am, Rabbi Yossi Elifort, told Forward. The shooting occurred near Shenandoah Street and Cashio avenue, around 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

According to reports, the shooter, who the LAPD said is a middle-aged Asian male and drove a gray Honda, drove toward the victim and shot twice at him. Luckily, only one bullet grazed him and the other missed him.



Tags United States crime los angeles diaspora jews California antisemitism Colleyville synagogue
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
5

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by