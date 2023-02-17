Two Jews shot while leaving Los Angeles synagogue, suspect detained

A suspect was arrested following two separate shooting incidents targeting two Jewish men leaving a synagogue in Los Angeles, California, according to the local police department on Friday morning.

"We are continuing to monitor the two separate shooting incidents involving members of our Los Angeles Jewish community and have learned from our law enforcement partners that the single suspect allegedly responsible for both shootings has been arrested," The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles said in a statement. "We are incredibly grateful for law enforcement’s diligence in apprehending the suspect."

Suspect had a 'history of animus' toward Jews

The federation has learned that "the suspect has a history of animus towards the Jewish community and these incidents will be treated as hate crimes. As such, we are encouraged to also have learned that the US attorney will take the case and file federal charges on civil rights violations.

"Our Community Security Initiative continues to be in touch with local law enforcement to make sure our Jewish community is being kept safe." They added that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has "confirmed to us that they are increasing patrols in areas where our community is located. We have reached out and are coordinating with Jewish sites in the vicinity."

LAPD said that at approximately 5:45 p.m. Pacific Time, a suspect was taken into custody who they believe "is responsible for the two shootings in West Los Angeles that occurred on February 15 and 16, 2023. LAPD's investigation led to the identification of a suspect believed to have committed both shootings which launched an exhaustive search. The facts of the case led to this crime being investigated as a hate crime.

"The suspect was tracked to an area in Riverside County and investigators began working collaboratively with Federal and regional partners to locate him, resulting in the suspect being taken into custody without incident. Detectives recovered several items of evidence, including a rifle and a handgun.

"The investigation is ongoing and further details will be made public in the following days," LAPD said, adding that "there will continue to be an increased police presence and patrols around Jewish places of worship and surrounding neighborhoods through the weekend."

As reported on Thursday, a Jewish man was shot just after leaving morning prayer service in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, according to a report by The Forward. The victim was taken to a hospital and released later on in the day, the founder of the Jewish security service Magen Am, Rabbi Yossi Elifort, told Forward. The shooting occurred near Shenandoah Street and Cashio avenue, around 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

According to reports, the shooter, who the LAPD said is a middle-aged Asian male and drove a gray Honda, drove toward the victim and shot twice at him. Luckily, only one bullet grazed him and the other missed him.