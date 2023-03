Five terror suspects were arrested by Israeli security forces in an early Wednesday morning raid of Palestinian West Bank towns and villages, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

IDF troops injured an unspecified number of rioters who threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the force in Husan.

In Nablus, troops used riot control measures to disperse a group of militants who opened fire at the Israeli forces, who arrested suspects as part of Operation Break the Wave.