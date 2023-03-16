The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Islamic Jihad, Hamas commanders killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin

The spokesmen of both terror groups called the killings a 'crime' and threatened to exact a price from Israel.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 15:48

Updated: MARCH 16, 2023 17:08
IDF soldiers during a raid on Jenin. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers during a raid on Jenin.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Two commanders of local branches of the Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorist groups were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin on Thursday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The two killed were identified as Nidal Hazem, a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement's al-Quds Brigades and the commander of the Baha Force unit, and Youssef Shreim, a member of Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades.

A third individual identified as Omar Awadin and a fourth individual were killed amid the clashes as well and 20 others were wounded.

Footage from the scene showed two individuals seemingly shot by Israeli forces laying in the middle of a street.

Hazem and Shreim were reportedly commanders in their respective terrorist groups. Hazem is also the nephew of Fathi Hazem, the father of the terrorist who carried out the Dizengoff shooting attack last year.

An IDF raid in Jenin, January 26, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) An IDF raid in Jenin, January 26, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hamas threatens to react

Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanou warned that "The crime of assassinating the heroes of the resistance in Jenin will not go unanswered, and our people and its resistance are capable of striking the occupation and making it pay the price for its crimes."

"The Palestinian resistance in the West Bank will remain present and escalating, and no one will be able to stop its expansion or prevent it from responding to the crimes of the occupation."

Islamic Jihad spokesman Tariq Ezz El-Din warned as well "the occupation bears full responsibility for the cowardly assassination crime carried out by Zionist special forces against the fighters and mujahideen of our Palestinian people in Jenin this evening and will pay the price for these crimes."

"We say to this criminal occupier, do not rejoice in your act too much, for our martyrs are in heaven, and this is the name of our wishes, but you will regret a lot because our resistance will not spare the blood of our martyred leaders and will avenge them with all force."

Last week, Abdel Fattah Hussain Harusha, the terrorist who murdered Hallel and Yagel Yaniv in Huwara, was killed in a firefight with the IDF and the National Counter Terror Unit (YAMAM) in Jenin.

In total, six Palestinians died in that raid and 26 more were wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Two YAMAM officers were lightly injured by Palestinian fire during the raid in Jenin.

This is a developing story.



