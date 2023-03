A petition arguing that the attorney-general has a conflict of interest in engaging with matters pertaining to the ongoing judicial reform was rejected by the High Court of Justice on Wednesday.

The petition by several right-leaning NGOs was deemed baseless.

The NGOs had argued that since the coalition had expressed altering the role of the attorney-general as part of the reform, A-G Gali Baharav-Miara had a conflict of interest in making decisions that were related to the policy.