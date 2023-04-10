The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Judicial reform negotiations continue at president's residence

The teams said that meeting was held in a positive atmosphere and with good will as both sides strive for a long-term solution.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 12:46

Updated: APRIL 10, 2023 14:29
President Isaac Herzog leads the first round of judicial reform negotiations in the President's Residence in Jerusalem on March 28, 2023 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog leads the first round of judicial reform negotiations in the President's Residence in Jerusalem on March 28, 2023
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

The judicial reform negotiation teams held another meeting at President Isaac Herzog's residence on Monday, according to a joint statement by Yesh Atid and National Unity Party.

"In the meeting, the teams coordinated the adherence to the principles of democracy and the safeguarding of its independence while striving to bring legislation that will strengthen and fortify it," the statement said.

The parties added that the meeting was held in a "good and positive atmosphere" and with "good will" as both sides strived to reach long-term agreements and not just a temporary solution.

The participants in Monday's negotiation meetings were only experts, and no politicians were in attendance.

Why did negotiations start?

Last week, teams from both coalition and opposition parties held meetings at Herzog's residence. The meetings were held between Herzog and individual party representatives as well as between multiple teams.

DEMONSTRATORS SUPPORTING the government’s plans for a judicial reform gather in Jerusalem on March 27 at the same time as anti-reform protesters, also carrying flags, rally elsewhere in the city. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) DEMONSTRATORS SUPPORTING the government’s plans for a judicial reform gather in Jerusalem on March 27 at the same time as anti-reform protesters, also carrying flags, rally elsewhere in the city. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Organized negotiations began after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he was pausing legislation of the judicial reform ahead of the Passover break that marks the end of the winter season at the Knesset. The announcement came as protests against the reform reached a crescendo shortly before Passover.



