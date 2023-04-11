Terrorist cell arrested in Jenin shortly before carrying out attack

Five Palestinians who were planning to carry out a terrorist attack in the coming hours were arrested by the IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police in Jenin on Tuesday morning.

Soldiers from the Duvdevan unit, Sayeret Tzanhanim and the undercover Border Police Unit arrested the five and confiscated ammunition and military equipment amid armed clashes in Jenin.

Palestinians fired at and threw an explosive device at the Israeli forces during the arrests. No Israeli personnel were injured.

One of the Palestinians arrested was identified by Palestinian media as Ahmed Turkman, the son of one of the terrorists arrested for carrying out a shooting attack against a bus carrying IDF soldiers in the Jordan Valley last year.

The other arrested suspects were identified as Nour and Abd Abu Saqr, Abdullah Ahmad al-Batal and Ahmed al-Suqi, according to Palestinian reports.

Military equipment seized by the IDF during operations in the West Bank, April 11, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally overnight, Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian in a-Ram. During the arrest, Palestinians rolled burning tires and threw stones at the soldiers. Another Palestinian was arrested in the southern West Bank as well.