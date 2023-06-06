Man in his 60s stabbed at entrance of Jerusalem, suspect arrested

A man in his 60s was stabbed at the entrance of Jerusalem on Tuesday and is in moderate condition.

Police were later able to arrest the suspect, a 62-year-old man, and confiscated the weapon, the police spokesperson said. The incident was found to have been a crime-related stabbing, rather than terrorism and the suspect has a known criminal history.

Magen David Adom medics were at the scene and provided treatment. The victim is currently in stable condition and has been hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

This is a developing story.