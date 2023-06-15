The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
England and Wales get first female top judge in 750-year history

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 19:13

The head of the judiciary in England and Wales will be a woman for the first time in the more than 750-year history of the role, it was announced on Thursday.

Sue Carr was formally appointed by King Charles and will take up the role of Lord Chief Justice, which dates back to the 13th century, following Ian Burnett's retirement in October.

The 58-year-old qualified as a lawyer in 1987 and was first appointed as a judge in 2009, before becoming a High Court judge in 2013.

The title of Lord Chief Justice, created in 1268, is set down in law. However, Britain's justice minister Alex Chalk told the BBC this week the title could be changed depending on Carr's wishes.

Bankman-Fried's prosecutors need not review bankrupt FTX's files
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 07:44 PM
Israel's Eli Cohen congratulates new Turkish counterpart in phone call
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2023 07:28 PM
Israel's Price Consumer Index rises by 0.2%, lower than forecast
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2023 07:25 PM
Israeli forces enter Palestinian town of Jenin in West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2023 06:59 PM
South Africa's Ramaphosa en route to Ukraine, Russia for peace mission
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 06:55 PM
Israel Police officer charged for sexual offenses against his son
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2023 06:40 PM
China's Jeju consulate objects to 'secret police station' reports
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 06:35 PM
Qatar’s emir arrives in Baghdad on official visit - statement
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 05:27 PM
Ukraine to get more Leopard-2 tanks from Western partners
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 04:45 PM
US announces $920 mln in aid for Syria
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 04:45 PM
IAEA taking measures to ensure Ukraine nuclear plant security
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 04:43 PM
US, UK, Denmark and Netherlands to send air defense missiles to Ukraine
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 04:41 PM
US, Russia have been in contact over nuclear treaty - Kremlin diplomat
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 04:06 PM
Russia sees possibility to hold elections in annexed territories in Sep.
By REUTERS
06/15/2023 01:11 PM
Milchan to give Netanyahu trial testimony in Brighton courthouse
By MICHAEL STARR
06/15/2023 12:19 PM
