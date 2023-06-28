Smotrich tells OU 'we need empowerment instead of civil disobedience'

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich addressed the Orthodox Union's youth center staff on Wednesday, telling them "instead of a divisive, quarrelsome and incendiary discourse, a connecting and inclusive discourse should be promoted, instead of a discourse of [service] refusal and civil disobedience, a discourse of empowerment and contribution to the country."

"The dozens of youth centers of the OU that operate in the social and geographic periphery of the country show leadership and take responsibility for future generations," said Smotrich. "In your dedicated mission, you make sure first of all to strengthen the youth's confidence in themself, recognize their own strengths, and connect them to the society around them and from there they continue with independence and confidence into the general society."