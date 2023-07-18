Son of Nazareth deputy mayor shot and killed in northern Israel

The son of Nazareth deputy mayor Muhammad Ouiasi, Mehran Ouiasi, was shot and killed in the town of Reineh, near Nazareth, on Tuesday afternoon, according to Israeli media.

Mehran's brother, Rouad, was killed in March. His cousin, Abdelkader, was killed last week.

According to the Abraham Initiatives, 125 Arabs have been killed in acts of crime and violence in Israel since the beginning of the year, including 118 citizens and seven non-citizens. In the same period last year, 57 Arab civilians were killed in acts of crime and violence.