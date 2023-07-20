Protests break out in Haifa, Herzliya as march to Jerusalem continues

Israelis in Haifa staged a demonstration outside the city's governmental complex on Thursday morning, causing several streets to be closed to traffic, according to police.

In Herzliya, ynet reported that three demonstrators were arrested after replacing street signs with signs that said, "Democracy Street."

The protests follow the preparation of the reasonableness clause for its imminent final readings in Knesset.

The reasonableness standard is a common law doctrine that allows judicial review and striking of government decisions deemed extremely beyond what a reasonable authority would decide.

The march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

The mass march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is expected to continue through Thursday as well, according to Israeli media.

Anti-judicial reform activists who are marching to Jerusalem as part of the protests against the government's judicial reform are seen during a night stop near Moshav Ben Shemen, on July 19, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Hundreds of protesters began spontaneously marching from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Tuesday night, and have continued their trek for two days while camping along the way.

According to Moshe Raban, a prominent figure in the anti-judicial reform protest movement and one of the march's leaders, the journey will end on Saturday night in front of Knesset.

Eva Roytburg and Michael Starr contributed to this report.