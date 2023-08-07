US to ensure Israel’s security regardless of judicial reform - Jeffries

The US will continue to ensure Israel’s security no matter how the judicial reform debate ends, US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) said during a visit to Israel on Monday.

“The two things that bind our countries together relate to shared democratic values and shared strategic interests related to the very tough neighborhood Israel lives in,” Jeffries said. “The need to ensure we maintain Israel’s qualitative military edge will still be with us, regardless of where Israel lands in terms of the judicial reform effort.”

Jeffries said that House Democrats continue to be committed to Israel’s security and that he is “confident the security relationship between the US military and the IDF will remain strong, consistent, reliable and robust.

“The stakes are too high in a very dangerous world for anything other than our continued security cooperation to remain ironclad,” he stated.