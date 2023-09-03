The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel to build new fence along Jordan border to stem Iranian weapons smuggling

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 18:38

Updated: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 18:42

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel will build a new border fence along the border with Jordan, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday evening.

"We erected a fence on our southern border (Egypt) and stopped the infiltration from there into Israel. We thereby stopped over a million infiltrators from Africa, which would have destroyed our country," wrote Netanyahu.

"Now we will build a fence on our eastern border (Jordan) and ensure that there will be no infiltration from there either. We will protect our borders - we will protect our country!"

Netanyahu's announcement came a few days after it was cleared for publication that the IDF had thwarted an attempt to smuggle Iranian-produced explosives from Jordan to Israel in July.

At the end of July, the IDF announced that it had thwarted an "unusual" weapons smuggling attempt in the Jordan Valley near Ashdot Yaakov. It is estimated that the explosives were intended for terrorist organizations in the West Bank. The investigation of the smuggling was assigned to the Shin Bet, according to KAN.

In July, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that a new border fence with Jordan was going to be built to prevent the smuggling of weapons to the West Bank, according to Army Radio.

Shin Bet catches terrorists who fired near Ma'aleh Gilboa in April
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2023 04:50 PM
Hisham Ibrahim appointed as new COGAT head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2023 04:30 PM
Drivers' strike leaves many Bedouin schoolkids at home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2023 04:07 PM
Israel's FM to fly out to Bahrain in first Abraham Accords visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2023 12:21 PM
WZO official warns Netanyahu against dismissing Yad Vashem head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2023 11:07 AM
Gazprom to ship 41.5 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday
By REUTERS
09/03/2023 10:00 AM
Crimean Bridge traffic resumes after brief suspension
By REUTERS
09/03/2023 04:21 AM
Tropical storm Gert to be absorbed by Idalia early next week
By REUTERS
09/03/2023 12:02 AM
Ukrainian business magnate Kolomoisky taken into custody
By REUTERS
09/02/2023 09:02 PM
Three Israeli women injured from falling off a roof in Safed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2023 05:56 PM
Russian Defense Ministry: Boat destroyed tried to attack Crimea bridge
By REUTERS
09/02/2023 01:16 AM
Thirteen people, mostly Iranians, killed in road accident in Iraq
By REUTERS
09/02/2023 01:14 AM
North Korea has fired multiple cruise missiles towards sea off west coast
By REUTERS
09/02/2023 01:12 AM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Russia's Kuril Islands region
By REUTERS
09/02/2023 12:33 AM
Russian Defense Ministry: Ukrainian drone downed in Belgorod region
By REUTERS
09/02/2023 12:29 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by