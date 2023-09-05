Two Israeli citizens from the Tulkarm area were arrested after they were caught smuggling firearms and explosives for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist movement over the Jordanian border in early August, the Shin Bet said on Tuesday.

The two were identified as Samer Farid Ghanam Knoh and Osama Nissim Ghazi Harouf. Harouf is known for his connections to terrorist operatives.

Another unnamed individual from the Tulkarm area was also arrested in connection with the case.

On August 3, Knoh and Harouf were caught smuggling firearms and explosives at the Jordanian border, with four handguns and four explosive devices found in their possession.

A photo of the devices showed that the explosive devices were MON-50 anti-personnel mines (similar to a Claymore mine) produced in Russia and Bulgaria. It is unclear where the weapons were being sourced from.

Explosive devices discovered by Israeli security forces in the possession of Israeli citizens. (credit: SHIN BET)

As part of an investigation by the Shin Bet and police, it was revealed that the two had been recruited by terrorist operatives in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Jenin refugee camp to smuggle weapons.

The two were also found to be involved in transferring funds and weapons to terrorists in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm. The two admitted that they were of a terrorist operation being prepared by operatives in Nur Shams.

On Tuesday, an indictment was filed against the two at the Nazareth District Court.

Police said the central unit of the Northern District and the border unit of the police took part in the investigation, in coordination with the police's Central District.

"This incident once again illustrates the efforts of terrorist elements to promote military activity against the IDF and the citizens of the State of Israel, including repeated attempts to smuggle illegal weapons through the country's borders," said the Shin Bet on Tuesday.

"The Shin Bet, Israel Police, and the IDF will continue to act resolutely to detect and thwart any intention to introduce weapons by hostile terrorist elements abroad, which endanger the security of the State of Israel and its citizens and the prosecution of these activists."

Terrorist groups continue attempts to smuggle explosives to Israel, West Bank

The announcement about the thwarted explosive smuggling attempt comes a day after exports through the Kerem Shalom crossing were halted after the Defense Ministry thwarted an attempt to smuggle kilograms of explosive material from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

Inspectors at the Kerem Shalom crossing found the high explosive material hidden among a shipment of clothing. The defense establishment suspects that the explosives were intended for terrorist elements, although a statement by the Defense Ministry did not clarify where the shipment was headed.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Palestinian man was killed as Israeli forces destroyed explosives being stored in the Nur Shams refugee camp. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades stated that Ayed Abu Harb, the Palestinian killed in the clashes, was a member of their local branch.

During clashes which erupted as Israeli forces operated in the camp, a large explosive device was reportedly detonated under an IDF military bulldozer, with footage reportedly from the scene showing the explosion.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that the IDF and Border Police destroyed many ready-to-use explosives in Nur Shams after receiving intelligence about them from the Shin Bet.

Last week, the IDF cleared for publication that it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle Iranian-produced explosives from Jordan to Israel in July.

At the end of July, the IDF had announced that it had thwarted an "unusual" weapons smuggling attempt in the Jordan Valley near Ashdot Yaakov. It is estimated that the explosives were intended for terrorist organizations in the West Bank.

Two weeks ago, the Shin Bet announced that Israeli citizens from Lod and Kafr Kassem had been arrested and indicted after receiving Iranian-made explosives and ammunition through Hezbollah. The Israeli citizens intended to use the weapons for criminal purposes.

Additionally, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently stated that the wave of terrorist attacks in the West Bank was being "encouraged, directed and financed by Iran and its affiliates."