Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has decided not to participate in a possible meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a European summit in Spain on Oct. 5, Azerbaijan's state-run APA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Officials from the EU, Armenia and Azerbaijan were supposed to take part in a meeting in Granada, Spain, following Baku's recent military operation to take full control of its Nagorno-Karabakh region.