IDF soldier Adi Baruch killed in Sderot rocket barrage

IDF soldier Adi Baruch, 23, from Kiryat Netafim, was killed and three other Israelis were in serious condition after being wounded by a rocket landing in the southern city of Sderot on Thursday.

Baruch was the daughter of the chairman of Kiryat Netafim local council. She was travelling with another soldier after being called up for reserve service when the rockets hit.

Another Sderot man was wounded while seeking shelter.

MDA: Seven Gaza rockets land on Sderot homes

Several rockets were reported to have landed inside Sderot, the municipality said in an initial statement. Israeli rescue workers work to remove dead bodies from near a destroyed police station that was the site of a battle following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel, October 11, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA)

Seven different homes in Sderot were directly hit during the barrage, MDA said.

A Magen David Adom ambulance was heavily damaged during the barrage on Sderot, the MDA director-general said, while parts of a building were damaged in the rocket fire.

This is a developing story.