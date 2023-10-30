Police officer seriously wounded in stabbing attack in Jerusalem

A Border Police officer was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack near the Shivtei Israel light rail station in Jerusalem on Monday morning, according to emergency services.

The suspected terrorist was apprehended by police. The wounded police officer was transferred to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

"When we arrived at the scene we encountered a patient with a stab wound in his upper body. We gave him first aid at the scene and then he was transferred by a police ambulance," said United Hatzalah medics Pinchas Butz and Eli Avraham.

جانب من استنفار قوات الاحتلال في باب الساهرة بالقدس ومنعها الأهالي من دخول البلدة القديمة pic.twitter.com/ww73t8ObWH — القسطل الاخباري | القدس (@AlQastalps) October 30, 2023

Footage from the area and the Old City of Jerusalem showed Israeli security forces on alert, with Palestinian media claiming that entry to the Old City and the Temple Mount was restricted after the attack. Israeli security personnel secure the scene following an incident in Jerusalem, October 30, 2023. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Attack comes two weeks after last attack in Jerusalem

The attack comes about two weeks after a police officer was seriously wounded and another officer was lightly wounded in a shooting attack targeting a police station near the Damascus Gate of Jerusalem's Old City.