Stabbing attack reported in West Bank, background unclear

A stabbing attack was reported in a settlement in the West Bank on Tuesday, according to Israeli media.

The background of the attack has not been confirmed.

Walla news reported that clashes broke out between Israelis and Palestinians on a farm near the settlement of Ma'ale Shomron. The Israeli was reportedly lightly injured and received medical attention from Magen David Adom.

Tensions in the West Bank

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War on October 7, tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank have heightened.

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) has received numerous alerts regarding potential attacks by Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria targeting Israeli civilians, according to a Walla news report published on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the IDF uncovered explosives that had been placed under roads in Jenin by Palestinians in order to target Israeli security forces. During that same operation, Israeli forces killed four Palestinians known to be connected to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad al-Quds Brigades. One of them was the founder of the Jenin branch of the brigades.

