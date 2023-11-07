20 rockets fired by Hezbollah toward Golan, IDF strikes in response

Some 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the Golan Heights and Upper Galilee in northern Israel on Tuesday afternoon, with IDF artillery firing at the locations where the rockets were fired from in response, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Hezbollah stated later in the afternoon that it had fired the rockets to target IDF artillery in response to Israeli strikes on a Hezbollah position in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese media affiliated with Hezbollah reported that the rocket fire sparked wildfires in a number of locations in the Golan Heights near the border.

Additionally on Tuesday evening, residents of a number of towns in the Upper Galilee, including Dan, Snir, Misgav Am, and Manara, were instructed to remain near shelters in light of a situation assessment by the army. Several roads near the border were closed to traffic in light of the situation assessment as well. Israeli soldiers seen at a staging area near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel. November 7, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

IDF intercepts 'suspicious aerial object'

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF intercepted a "suspicious aerial object" near the Lebanese border. The object was intercepted before it could cross into Israeli territory.

Additionally, terrorists in Lebanon fired at an IDF post near Arab al-Aramshe, with the IDF responding with artillery fire.

The IDF also struck a terrorist cell which was attempting to launch an anti-tank missile near Shtula and a Hezbollah post in southern Lebanon earlier in the day to eliminate a threat.