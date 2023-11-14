Three wounded after rocket barrage targets Tel Aviv, central Israel

Three people have been wounded after a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip targeted the coastal Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Tuesday afternoon, Israel's national emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA) and the police said.

The MDA quickly confirmed that two people were subsequently being treated for wounds sustained from the attack. One of the indiviuals, a 20-year-old male is in serious condition with shrapnel wounds.

The other, a 43-year old woman, is currently in moderate condition.

"We arrived quickly on scene and saw a ~20 year old man lying in the public garden, semi-conscious with serious shrapnel wounds in his limbs," MDA Medicycle EMT Yosef Sasson said. "We gave him live saving medical treatment including bleeding control and bandaging, we got him into an MDA ambulance and evacuated him to hospital in serious condition. We performed a search in the area and neighboring homes, during which we located a 43 year old female who was walking in the are with shrapnel wounds in her limbs. We evacuated her too in an MDA ambulance, whilst providing medical treatment en route to hospital, in moderate condition."

In a statement, the police said that there had been multiple rocket impact sites in Tel Aviv and confirmed the MDA report regarding the young man in serious condition. Israeli police secure the site where a rocket from Gaza fell in Tel Aviv. November 14, 2023. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The police subsequently reported that, in total, three people had been injured, the third being in mild condition.

The police added that officers and explosives efforts from the Tel Aviv district police were at the impact sites, searching for debris and other potentially dangerous materials.

Police ask locals to remain in secure locations

The police further urged local residents to remain in secure areas and to refrain from approaching impact sites or touching any debris that may contain contain explosive material.

The statement urged any rocket debris found be immediately reported to the police via the Israel police hotline.

Earlier this month, speaking to the Jerusalem Post, Jerusalem District Home Front Commander adviced residents of Israel that, in the event of a rocket attack if no shelter is available, lying down on the ground can drastically improve one's chances of surviving a rocket impact, even in the event that a rocket lands mere meters away.