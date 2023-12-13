Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

PLO official says US president's statements must transform into actions

By REUTERS

 US President Joe Biden must transform his words into actions and call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) said on Wednesday in a post on X.

"US President Biden's statements yesterday must transform into actions, starting with calling for an immediate ceasefire and putting forward a comprehensive political plan based on international legitimacy and international law, ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state," he said.

Court rejects Donald Trump's request for immunity in defamation lawsuit
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 04:21 PM
German govt plans extra aid for civilians in and from Gaza
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 02:40 PM
Car explodes outside Turkish embassy in Kyrgyzstan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 01:27 PM
Hamas terrorist hospitalized in Israel after battle with IDF in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 01:09 PM
Armenia, Azerbaijan discuss withdrawal of troops from shared border
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 12:24 PM
Israel-Hamas war: Hamas holding aid trucks outside Rafah crossing - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 09:31 AM
Israeli envoy slams Australia for Gaza ceasefire vote at UNGA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 09:12 AM
IDF operating in Bethlehem and Jenin - Palestinian media
By MAARIV
12/13/2023 05:17 AM
Jake Sullivan to visit Israel this week, Biden says
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 12:28 AM
IDF complete a series of strikes in Syrian and Lebanese territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 12:25 AM
Hamas leaders leave Qatar for unknown destination - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 10:40 PM
World Bank announces $20m in Gaza aid financing
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 05:41 PM
US issues new round of Russia-related sanctions - Treasury website
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 05:13 PM
3 injured in stabbing in northern Israel - MDA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2023 05:03 PM
White House's Sullivan says will speak with Israelis about Gaza war time
By REUTERS
12/12/2023 04:32 PM