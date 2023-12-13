PLO official says US president's statements must transform into actions

US President Joe Biden must transform his words into actions and call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) said on Wednesday in a post on X.

"US President Biden's statements yesterday must transform into actions, starting with calling for an immediate ceasefire and putting forward a comprehensive political plan based on international legitimacy and international law, ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state," he said.