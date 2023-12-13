IDF website attacked by pro-Palestinian hackers

The IDF spokesperson's website was attacked by pro-Palestinian hackers on Wednesday evening, with the hackers replacing the site's homepage with a threat to Israel.

"Your arrogance and injustice towards our people in Gaza will only harm you through terror, killing, and war, whether it is on land, in the air, or electronically," wrote the hackers, who signed the message as "Anonymous Jo" and identified themselves as Jordanians.

"This is nothing but a response to your dirty actions and barbarism and the killing of our vulnerable people in Gaza," added the hackers. "This is only the beginning, and from here we tell you that we will only accept the liberation of our land, Palestine, from the river to the sea. Even if our war with you lasts an eternity, you will find nothing from us but killing and terror."

Hackers target Israel amid war

A series of cyberattacks have targeted Israel since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October. A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

Earlier this month, a hacker group claimed to have stolen over 500 gigabytes of data, including hundreds of thousands of IDF medical records, in a cyberattack on Ziv Medical Center.

In recent weeks, Israel's National Cyber Directorate (INCD) announced that the government has approved emergency regulations to enhance the country's ability to defend against widespread cyberattacks.

Since the start of the war with Hamas in Gaza, the INCD has identified approximately 40 attempted cyberattacks on companies and digital storage services that cater to numerous Israeli businesses. Advertisement

Yinon Ben Shushan/Walla contributed to this report.