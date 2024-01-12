Palestinian Health Ministry welcomes $2 million in medical supplies

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed on Friday the arrival of $2 million worth of medical supplies, which were sent by the World Bank's project allocations to Gaza. The arrival was orchestrated alongside the children's charity UNICEF.

Health Minister Mai Al-Kila said the arrival of the new batch of vaccines for children arrived via Egypt.

Kila added that polio vaccines and other quantities of medicines and medical consumables that arrived as part of the medical package will enter the health sector.