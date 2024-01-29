Jerusalem Post
Pakistan, Iran agree to expand security cooperation after missile strikes

By REUTERS

Pakistan and Iran on Monday said that they respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity and resolved to expand security cooperation, stepping up efforts to mend ties after tit-for-tat missile strikes this month at what they said were militant targets.

Germany's Scholz, Egypt's al-Sisi back aid access for Gaza in phone call
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 12:01 PM
Israeli forces foil stabbing attack in West Bank, terrorist killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 10:46 AM
Israeli forces carry out counterterrorism ops. in West Bank camps
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 10:17 AM
Austria joins suspension of UNRWA funds amid October 7 probe
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 09:47 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they launched rocket at US warship in Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 08:48 AM
IDF drone crashes in field upon returning from Gaza mission
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 07:42 AM
Iran executes four people it claims are linked to Israeli intelligence
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 07:23 AM
Iran says it has no link to the drone strike in Jordan
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 05:58 AM
Russia warship conducts anti-submarine drill in South China Sea
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 04:27 AM
Suspected grenade explosion near Tel Aviv prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 03:46 AM
Two anti-tank missiles launched into Western Galilee, no casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 12:43 AM
UK says warship repelled Houthi drone attack in Red Sea
By REUTERS
01/28/2024 05:43 PM
Turkey concerned about suspension of UNRWA funding - report
By REUTERS
01/28/2024 03:46 PM
IDF expands closed military zone around Gaza crossing after protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2024 03:05 PM
International community should make humanitarian law applicable to all
By REUTERS
01/28/2024 02:59 PM