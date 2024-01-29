Pakistan and Iran on Monday said that they respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity and resolved to expand security cooperation, stepping up efforts to mend ties after tit-for-tat missile strikes this month at what they said were militant targets.
Pakistan, Iran agree to expand security cooperation after missile strikes
