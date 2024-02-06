Jerusalem Post
Portugal's president vows to apply pressure to secure hostages release

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa told the Hostages and Missing Families Forum on Tuesday evening that "Portugal will do everything to pressure those who need to be pressured and to promote the release of the captives."

The president’s comments came during a meeting with a delegation from the forum, organized by the Israeli Embassy in Portugal. 

The meeting was attended by representatives of seven families who made the trip to the western European country.

"The effort to bring back the hostages is an international and cross-border effort,” de Sousa said. “There are also a number of captives with Portuguese connections, and we must exert the pressure to bring all the captives back home quickly."

