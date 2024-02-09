Security guards attacked by local residents at Galilee Medical Center

Security guards at the Galilee Medical Center were attacked by three men, with the assailants even trying to steal one of the guard's weapons on Thursday night, according to Israel Police.

The clash erupted after the three men refused to listen to instructions issued by the guards. During the brawl, one of the assailants stole the firearm of one of the guards and allegedly attempted to use it unsuccessfully.

Police arrested the three assailants, residents of Sheikh Danun, shortly after the incident.

Prof. Masad Barhoum, the director of the Galilee Medical Center, thanked the guards, saying "This is one of the most serious incidents we have seen. We have zero tolerance for any display of violence. I trust the Israel Police to quickly investigate this serious and dangerous incident, and the justice system to bring about justice and a deterrent punishment for the perpetrators."