Mossad Head David Barnea, Shin Bet Director Ronan Bar, and IDF Lt.-Gen. Nitzan Alon will leave on Tuesday for a meeting in Cairo with CIA Director William J. Burns, Egyptian Intelligence Director Abbas Kamel, and the Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, Maariv reported on Monday citing a senior Israeli official.

During the meeting, they will discuss efforts to free more hostages from Hamas captivity.