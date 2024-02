The IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police arrested three suspects in the West Bank on Thursday night and seized thousands of shekels that were suspected of being intended for terrorist operations.

The suspects were arrested in Aqaba and Silat ad-Dhahr. The terrorist funds were seized in Hebron.

Since the beginning of the war, over 3,100 suspects have been arrested by Israeli forces in the West Bank, including over 1,350 who are affiliated with Hamas.