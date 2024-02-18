Netanyahu: Israel rejects international calls dictating creation of Palestinian state

Netanyahu reiterated his rejection of international calls pushing for the creation of a Palestinian State at the opening of the government meeting on Sunday.

In a declarative statement brought forward to the government for approval, he said: "Israel outrightly rejects international dictations regarding the permanent settlement with the Palestinians. Such an arrangement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions. Israel will continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Such a recognition, following the massacre of October 7, will give a huge reward to terrorism, a reward like no other, and will prevent any future peace settlement."

The Prime Minister's Office later said the government had approved the declaration unanimously.