COGAT: UN deceiving the world, blaming Israel for lack of Gaza aid

The United Nations is "once again" deceiving the world by blaming Israel for logistical issues that are impeding humanitarian aid distribution in the Gaza Strip, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on Sunday in a post on X on Sunday.

"Again, the UN is deceiving. These trucks are awaiting inspection in Egypt and haven't reached Israeli crossings. The UN must scale up logistics and stop blaming Israel for its own failures. Btw, 142 aid trucks are still waiting for pick up by the UN on the Gazan side of KS," COGAT wrote on X.

This comes as a response to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's visit to the Gaza border on the Egyptian side, where he stated, "Today I saw long lines of blocked relief trucks waiting to be let into Gaza. It’s time to flood Gaza with life-saving aid. The choice is clear: surge or starvation. Let’s choose the side of help, the side of hope, and the right side of history. I will not give up."