"The International Red Cross has not supplied us with anything in three months," said Director of Supply for Civil Defense in Gaza, Muhammad Al-Mughir, according to a report published by Qatari-based news outlet Al-Jazeera on Sunday.

According to the report, Al-Mughir stated, "Many of the needs were promised to us by the Red Cross, but nothing has arrived yet."

He also stated that his organization needs fuel and other materials to continue their work, the report stated.