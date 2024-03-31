PM Benjamin Netanyahu to undergo surgery, Yariv Levin to act as interim PM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's doctors discovered a hernia during a routine check-up on Saturday night, the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday.

In consultation with his doctors, it was decided on Sunday that Netanyahu would arrive at a hospital for hernia surgery at the end of the day's Knesset agenda.

The operation will be performed under complete anesthesia, meaning that Yariv Levin, the Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister, will temporarily fill the Prime Minister's shoes.

Netanyahu entered the hospital last summer due to losing consciousness and hitting his head at his home in Caesarea. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the Knesset voting session on July 24, 2023, hours after being released from the hospital following a pacemaker surgery. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

It was nothing, or was it?

He was taken to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, where he underwent several tests, and nothing unusual was found.

He was released from the hospital with a Holter monitor, a type of cardiac monitor.

The incident was likely caused by dehydration, according to a press statement made afterward.

However, the next week, Netanyahu underwent surgery to install a pacemaker after the monitor detected irregularities in his heartbeat.

