Harvard, MIT: Among the worst for Jewish students, face highest antisemitism rates

On Thursday, ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) dropped a bombshell with its first-ever Campus Antisemitism Report Card, unleashing a storm of controversy and concern across academia.

Among the shockwaves, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard University, Tufts University, and University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill emerged as notorious recipients of a failing F grade.

This damning assessment has sent ripples through the higher education landscape, exposing a glaring gap in the efforts to combat antisemitism on these esteemed campuses.

While some universities have been lauded for their proactive measures, such as Brandeis University's bold action in revoking recognition of its Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter, others have plunged into the depths of academic infamy with their lackluster responses.

Ivy League schools receive a failing grade

A sign points the way to the Harvard College Admissions Visitors Center at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., July 6, 2023. (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

In the realm of higher education responses to recent challenges, Brandeis University (A) took decisive action by revoking official recognition of its Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter, citing problematic behavior in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks.

Additionally, they underscored their stance against expressions of antisemitism, such as "From the River to the Sea," affirming a zero-tolerance policy on campus.

Conversely, Elon University (A) opted for a different approach, fostering opportunities for dialogue and understanding post-October 7.

They organized events like "Contextualizing the Conflict: Conversations about the Middle East," drawing significant participation from students, faculty, and staff, aiming to cultivate a deeper understanding of the complexities involved.

Meanwhile, institutions like the University of Miami (B), University of Maryland (B), University of Texas, Austin (B), and Washington University in St. Louis (B) responded with varying strategies, from expressing solidarity with Israel and condemning antisemitic incidents to implementing measures to ensure the safety of Jewish students and mandating education on antisemitism for the campus community.

Each response reflects the unique priorities and approaches of these academic institutions in addressing complex societal issues within their campus environments.

Despite the proactive measures taken by some institutions, others have faced challenges in confronting this issue head-on.

For instance, University of Hartford, Indiana University, and University of Colorado at Boulder received a grade of C, indicating room for improvement in their responses. Similarly, Columbia University, University of Pennsylvania, Ohio State University, University of California at Berkeley, and Rice University all received a D rating, signaling a need for more robust strategies to combat antisemitism on their campuses.

As discussions around inclusivity and tolerance continue to evolve, it remains imperative for universities to prioritize the safety and well-being of all their students, regardless of religious or cultural background.

The Report Card reviewed 85 schools and assigned grades from A through F to give campus leadership, parents, students, alumni, and stakeholders a mechanism to evaluate the state of antisemitism on campus and how schools across the country are responding.

Too many low grades

Two schools received an “A,” 17 schools received a “B,” 29 schools received a “C,” 24 schools received a “D,” and 13 schools received an “F” grade.

“Every campus should get an A – that’s not grade inflation. That’s the minimum that every group on every campus expects. Like all students, Jewish students deserve to feel safe and supported on campus.

They deserve a learning environment free from antisemitism and hate. But that hasn’t been the experience with antisemitism running rampant on campus since even before October 7,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO.

“At a time when antisemitic incidents on campus are at historic levels, administrators need to adopt new policies to address this scourge and have the willingness to enforce existing codes of conduct to ensure all students are safe.”

ADL consulted with a panel of experts that included Rabbi Kevin Fried, Managing Director at the Jewish Graduate Student Initiative, Sally Mason, former president of the University of Iowa, and Dr. William “Brit” Kirwan, Chancellor Emeritus of the University System of Maryland, among others, talked with campus administrators, and also looked at what the US National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism recommended to draw up a list of 21 criteria for assessment, categorized into administrative action and policies, incidents on campus, and Jewish student life on campus.

According to the ADL, current students or alumni from the evaluated colleges or universities are invited to provide feedback on Jewish student life and experiences with antisemitism on campus via a form.

Submitted responses may be considered for publication on the Campus Antisemitism Report Card website, with the option to remain anonymous, and will not impact existing grades.

The ADL Report Card website has a comparison tool to allow users to select up to three colleges for side-by-side comparison, enabling them to simultaneously view the grades and the fulfillment of criteria for all three.

The Report Card is part of ADL’s recently launched Not On My Campus campaign, calling on US colleges and universities to commit to no tolerance for antisemitism.

This campaign is a direct response to the significant rise of antisemitic incidents since October 7, with less than half (46 percent) of Jewish students surveyed feeling physically safe on their campuses during the fall semester of the 2023-2024 school year.