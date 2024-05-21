Current time in Israel:
Iraqi militia launch UAVs at Israel's south, Biden confirms Israel is not committing genocide
Total of 569 tons of humanitarian aid entered Gaza. Trump meets with Netanyahu
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 129 hostages remain in Gaza
- 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says