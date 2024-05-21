Live Updates
Iraqi militia launch UAVs at Israel's south, Biden confirms Israel is not committing genocide

Total of 569 tons of humanitarian aid entered Gaza. Trump meets with Netanyahu

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Hermes 450 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flies over central Gaza, as seen from Israel, February 26, 2024. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


    • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
    • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
    • 129 hostages remain in Gaza
    • 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says