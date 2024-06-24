Two soldiers wounded after anti-tank missile strikes North

Two IDF reservists were wounded in an anti-tank projectile attack in the area of Metulla on Sunday night, the IDF announced on Monday.

The IDF also reported damage to the area.

One of the two soldiers, who were members of an alert platoon, is in serious condition. The other is lightly wounded, the IDF stated. Both were evacuated for treatment.

The IDF responded to the attack with strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including a military structure in the area of Aitaroun and terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Kfarkela and Khiam in southern Lebanon.