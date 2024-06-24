Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two soldiers wounded after anti-tank missile strikes North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 24, 2024 08:28

Two IDF reservists were wounded in an anti-tank projectile attack in the area of Metulla on Sunday night, the IDF announced on Monday.

The IDF also reported damage to the area.

One of the two soldiers, who were members of an alert platoon, is in serious condition. The other is lightly wounded, the IDF stated. Both were evacuated for treatment.

The IDF responded to the attack with strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including a military structure in the area of Aitaroun and terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Kfarkela and Khiam in southern Lebanon. 



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Protesters block road near Tel Aviv, call to shut down economy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2024 09:07 AM
Gen. Charles Brown says US will not assist Israel in fighting Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2024 08:45 AM
Rocket propulsion system tested in launch trial in central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2024 08:39 AM
Avigdor Liberman calls for uniform conscription law
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2024 08:18 AM
Ministers will vote on increasing state budget
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2024 07:41 AM
South Korea, US, Japan voice concern over Putin's visit to North Korea
By REUTERS
06/24/2024 05:25 AM
Prime Minister's Office: 'Hamas is the one who opposes the deal'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/24/2024 12:23 AM
IDF in Lebanon could increase risk of broader war, US general says
By REUTERS
06/23/2024 11:40 PM
Explosions heard near wall separating Tulkarm and Bat Hefer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2024 10:07 PM
Anti-tank missile lightly wounds two, hits house in Metula area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2024 09:42 PM
IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah terror structures in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2024 09:28 PM
Senior US official criticizes Netanyahu over weapons shipments video
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2024 08:00 PM
IDF and Shin Bet strike terrorists using UNRWA sites in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2024 07:26 PM
IDF soldier severely wounded from UAV impact left surgery, is stable
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2024 03:44 PM
Two hospitalized in serious condition due to COVID complications
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2024 11:54 AM