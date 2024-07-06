Jerusalem Post
IDF strikes Hamas terrorists operating from UNRWA school in central Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck several terrorists operating in structures located in the area of UNRWA's Al-Jaouni School in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Saturday.

The IDF noted they operated based on IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) intelligence. 

They also noted that the location served as an operational infastructure and hideout from which attacks were carried out against IDF soldiers.

The IDF stated that prior to the strike, they carried out steps to mitigate risk to civilian harm, including use of precise aerial surveillance and intelligence. 

Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 11:03 PM
IDF kills senior Hezbollah official in Baalbek, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 09:29 PM
Mossad head conveys that no changes should be made to hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 08:06 PM
UAV strikes vehicle in Baalbek, Lebanon, killing one
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 07:54 PM
Explosions heard in Hatzor Haglilit, northern Israel, no sirens heard
By MAARIV
07/06/2024 06:09 PM
Dr. Yitzhak Yifat, from famed photo of Jerusalem's liberation dies at 81
By MAARIV
07/06/2024 04:36 PM
EU law enforcement agency removes antisemitic content online
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 03:41 PM
IDF operates in Balata, Nablus, six Palestinians injured
By AMIR BOHBOT
07/06/2024 03:12 PM
Body of missing Israeli man and his partner found in Philippines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 01:18 PM
Egypt's Sisi, Syria's Assad discuss Middle East, war in Gaza
By MAARIV
07/06/2024 12:49 PM
Hamas health ministry: Gaza death toll reaches 38,098
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/06/2024 12:46 PM
Putin congratulates Iran's Pezeshkian, calls for bilateral cooperation
By REUTERS
07/06/2024 11:11 AM
Fourth Democratic lawmaker calls on Biden to exit presidential race
By REUTERS
07/06/2024 02:40 AM
86% of Democrats say they would vote for Biden, a decrease since Feb.
By REUTERS
07/06/2024 01:40 AM
Lloyd Austin expresses support for Gallant to close hostage release deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/05/2024 11:53 PM