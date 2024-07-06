IDF strikes Hamas terrorists operating from UNRWA school in central Gaza Strip

Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck several terrorists operating in structures located in the area of UNRWA's Al-Jaouni School in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Saturday.

The IDF noted they operated based on IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) intelligence.

They also noted that the location served as an operational infastructure and hideout from which attacks were carried out against IDF soldiers.

The IDF stated that prior to the strike, they carried out steps to mitigate risk to civilian harm, including use of precise aerial surveillance and intelligence.