IAF kills Hamas terrorist and economy minister Abdel Zariei in Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 5, 2024 11:28
Guided by intelligence information, Israel Air Force jets killed Hamas terrorist Abed Al-Zeriei on Sunday, the IDF reported on Monday.   

Al-Zeriei was an operative in the terror group's Military Wing's Manufacturing Department and was also Hamas's economy minister in the Gaza Strip.

Seizing humanitarian aid

The military added that Al-Zeriei was involved in taking control of the humanitarian aid in Gaza and administrating Hamas's markets. 

Zeriei was also responsible for the dissemination of fuel, Gas, and funds for terror activities. 



