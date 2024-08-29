Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF discovers explosives manufacturing lab in Jordan Valley mosque

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 29, 2024 03:54

The IDF discovered a laboratory for the manufacture of explosive devices and a terrorist operations room while searching inside the Abu Bakr al Siddiq Mosque in the Jordan Valley, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X, formerly Twitter, early on Thursday morning.

The lab was discovered during IDF activities to thwart terrorism in the Far'a camp in the Jordan Valley.

Terrorists had used the mosque as a base to carry out terrorist attacks against IDF forces, Adraee said.

While searching the facility, the IDF found explosive devices which it deemed "too dangerous to use or even move." “Assessing the situation and perceiving an immediate threat to IDF forces and civilians near the mosque, the IDF said it took the decision to immediately destroy the devices," the spokesperson stated.

No damage was sustained to the prayer hall as a result of the explosives' destruction, however a fire broke out. The fire was extinguished.

One dead, 10 injured due to gas leak at Iranian Guards facility
By REUTERS
08/29/2024 12:42 AM
Telegram boss Pavel Durov placed under formal investigation
By REUTERS
08/28/2024 11:14 PM
Hezbollah drone falls in kibbutz Dan, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 10:39 PM
Iran says Houthis agree to truce, Houthis deny
By REUTERS
08/28/2024 10:02 PM
Netanyahu: 'End of story will be when we return security to North'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 07:14 PM
Opposition party invited to meet Yair Golan to plan to topple government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 07:06 PM
Russia bans entry to some US journalists - RIA
By REUTERS
08/28/2024 06:43 PM
US announces sanctions on West Bank org. and individual
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 06:15 PM
Court upholds gun ban for migrants in US unlawfully
By REUTERS
08/28/2024 06:14 PM
Police neutralizes explosive device in Netanya parking lot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 05:44 PM
US intel official: Fate of Gaza ceasefire deal in Hamas leader's hands
By REUTERS
08/28/2024 05:28 PM
UN Security Council renews peacekeeping force in Lebanon
By REUTERS
08/28/2024 05:16 PM
IDF damages water pipe in Gaza unintentionally to reveal explosives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2024 04:55 PM
US intelligence says Ukraine plans to keep Russian land
By REUTERS
08/28/2024 04:47 PM
Oil tanker Sounion to be towed in EU mission
By REUTERS
08/28/2024 04:44 PM