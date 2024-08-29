IDF discovers explosives manufacturing lab in Jordan Valley mosque

The IDF discovered a laboratory for the manufacture of explosive devices and a terrorist operations room while searching inside the Abu Bakr al Siddiq Mosque in the Jordan Valley, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X, formerly Twitter, early on Thursday morning.

The lab was discovered during IDF activities to thwart terrorism in the Far'a camp in the Jordan Valley.

#عاجل خلال الأنشطة لاحباط الإرهاب في مخيم الفارعة في الأغوار تم العثور على غرفة عمليات ومختبر لصناعة العبوات الناسفة تم اخفائهما داخل مسجد أبو بكر الصديق حيث استخدمهما المخربون لتنفيذ أعمال إرهابية ضد قوات جيش الدفاع. العبوات الخطيرة للاستخدام أو حتى للتحريك شكلت تهديدًا على… pic.twitter.com/mbfi1caZ6L — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) August 28, 2024

Terrorists had used the mosque as a base to carry out terrorist attacks against IDF forces, Adraee said.

While searching the facility, the IDF found explosive devices which it deemed "too dangerous to use or even move." “Assessing the situation and perceiving an immediate threat to IDF forces and civilians near the mosque, the IDF said it took the decision to immediately destroy the devices," the spokesperson stated.

No damage was sustained to the prayer hall as a result of the explosives' destruction, however a fire broke out. The fire was extinguished.