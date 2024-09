The Hostage Family Forum commenced a "march of neglect" on Thursday evening from Habima Square towards Begin Gate of the Kirya military HQ as part of their efforts to bring forward an immediate hostage deal, the Hostage Family Forum announced. Coffin march joins protest at Begin Gate. (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

This march follows five days of intense protests for a hostage deal, which will continue on Saturday night at the same location where the march will end, the Hostage Family Forum announced Thursday on X/Twitter.