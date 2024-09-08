IDF soldiers believed to have unknowingly consumed drug-laced cookies mysteriously donated to base

A number of soldiers were hospitalized over the weekend following the consumption of cookies donated by civilians in southern Israel, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Police have reportedly launched an investigation into the cookies, which they believe may have been spiked with hash, a cannabis concentrate.

An unknown civilian arrived at one of the bases to deliver the sweet treats, according to Walla. Three of the soldiers who ate the cookies began to feel ill shortly after and sought medical attention.

The soldiers have since been released from medical facilities, and their physical health has improved. Cookie.

Changing policy after the incident.

The IDF said, in response to the incident, regulations regarding food donations will be refreshed.

"A number of reservists felt ill after receiving food donations from citizens. Following the incident, an investigation by the investigating military police will be made because irregular food donations should not be accepted," a spokesperson told Walla.