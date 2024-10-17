IAF strikes Gaza school housing Hamas terrorists, filled with pro-October 7 propaganda

The Israel Air Force (IAF) conducted a precise strike on an operational meeting point for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, the military said on Thursday.

The operation, using intelligence and under the direction of the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), struck the terrorists who operated inside a command center embedded inside a compound that previously served as the Abu Hassan School in northern Gaza.

At the time of the strike, dozens of terrorists were present in the compound, the military stated. These terrorists include Hussam Muhammad Atiya Salah, Ahmad Abd al-Naser Awad Hamdouna, Akram Maher Namar Zaqoul, Ahmad Abd al-Rahman Mahmoud Abu al-Jabeen, Mustafa Ali Khalil Ouda, Muhammad Abdullah Abd al-Rahman Tamraz, Muhammad Muhammad Rafat Hussein Daher, Mahmoud Musa Abd al-Wahab Atal, Abd al-Karim Hassan Awad Hamdouna, Youssef Hosni Ali Salem, Muhammad Samih Atwa Sheir, Abd al-Rahman Fawzi Kamel.

The IDF said that these terrorists were involved in launching rocket attacks against Israeli territory, as well as planning and committing terror attacks against the IDF and Israeli civilians in recent days. IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, October 17, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The command and control center where they operated was used by these terrorists to plan and execute terrorist acts, the military noted.

IDF uncovers weapons, praise of Oct. 7 Massacre on school chalkboard

Additionally, while operating in the area of Jabalya in Gaza, soldiers of the 401st Brigade discovered dozens of weapons, explosives, ammunition, and mortars in a school located in a civilian area.

In one of the classrooms used by terrorists, a chalkboard with Arabic statements praising the October 7 Massacre was found. An infographic showing the location of the IAF strike against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in a compound, that was formerly a school, October 17, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Dozens of terrorists were eliminated in precise airstrikes by the IAF and in close-quarter combat, and numerous weapons and buildings used for terrorist activities were dismantled.