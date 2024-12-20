Third time this year: Shots fired at Jewish school in Canada

Gunshots were fired at Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School in Toronto at 2:33 am, Toronto Police confirmed on Friday.

FIREARM DISCHARGE:Sheppard Ave W & Chesswood Dr2:33 am-at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School-evidence of firearm discharge-no injuries reported-Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force investigating, supported by Hate Crime Unit#GO2742311^sm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 20, 2024

Toronto Police's hate crime service unit is investigating the incident after "evidence of firearm discharge" was found, police confirmed.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow confirmed the school sustained damage from the attack, according to CBC News.

"Enough is enough. Antisemitism and antisemitic attacks have no place in Toronto. The latest shooting at the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School is unacceptable. Once again students, families, and neighbours are waking up to safety concerns." Chow said.

"Every single antisemitic act is one too many in Toronto. The students and community of Bais Chaya Mushka have the right to learn and teach in a safe environment, free from hate and violence."

The shooting was also condemned by Toronto MP Kevin Vuong, who wrote on X/Twitter, "How full of hate do you have to be to fire at a school?...We must not allow this blatant antisemitism to be normalized further by our feckless leaders. "

We must not allow this blatant antisemitism to be normalized further by our feckless leaders. The Oct. shooting, alongside the rash of violent thefts & robberies, that saw one minor arrested highlight the need to overhaul the Youth Criminal Justice Act.https://t.co/e7HAjGWgKq — Kevin Vuong (@KevinVuongMP) December 20, 2024

Previous shootings at the school

The current incident is the third time gunshots were fired at the school this year, with similar incidents recorded in October and May.

In October, at 4:05 a.m., shots were fired on the holiest day of the Jewish calender - Yom Kippur, the Jerusalem Post reported at the time. Police later arrested a 20-year-old and 17-year-old in connection with the shooting.

In May, two men opened fire at the school just before 5 a.m.

The latest attack also comes just a day after President Isaac Herzog confirmed he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after a number of attacks targeted Jewish centers in Canada.

Following the abhorrent - repeated - attack on the Beth Tikvah synagogue in Montreal, I spoke this evening with Prime Minister of Canada @JustinTrudeau.I reiterated to him my great concern over the intolerable wave of antisemitic attacks against the Canadian Jewish community. I… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) December 19, 2024

On Wednesday, Montreal synagogue was burnt in an arson attack. CBC cited the police as saying that one incendiary device was found at the scene.