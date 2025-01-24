NYPD seek man accused of breaking into synagogue basement and stealing liquor

The New York Police Department is seeking an unidentified man accused of breaking into a synagogue's basement and stealing two bottles of liquor, the police department announced Friday.

WANTED-BURGLARY: On 12/7/24 an unidentified individual entered a synagogue @NYPD107pct by manipulating the basement door. Once inside, the individual opened two bottles of liquor and consumed the liquor. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS Reward UP to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/x3zEW5hFMR — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 24, 2025