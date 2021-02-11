Ben Gvir appeals to disqualify all Arabs running for Knesset

Chairman of the Kahanist Otzma Yehudit Party, Att. Itamar Ben-Gvir, appealed to the Central Elections Committee to disqualify the entire Joint List, Mansour Abbas' Ra'am Party, and the number 7 Labor candidate, filmmaker Ibtisam Mara'ana-Menuhin.

Among the justifications for the disqualifications, Ben-Gvir cited several statements by the different candidates which he claims indicate that they all sympathize with various terrorist organizations.

While none of the candidates in Ben-Gvir's claims have ever been reported to have ties to terrorist organizations, Ben-Gvir himself was convicted of supporting a terrorist organization and incitement to racial violence in 2007.

His running mate and the Head of the Zionist Union, Bezalel Smotrich, has been accused by former Shin Bet head Itzhak Ilan of attempting an act to blow up cars in 2005.