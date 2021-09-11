Clashes erupt between Palestinians, IDF troops in W. Bank

Clashes have broken out between IDF soldiers and Palestinian youth near Huwara Checkpoint, south of Nablus, Palestinian news outlet Shehab Agency reported on Saturday evening.

Additional riots erupted across the West Bank, and Palestinian media reported that youth were setting rubber tires alight at the entrance to the West Bank town of Anabta, among other activities, all in support of the escaped prisoners, two of whom have yet to be re-captured.

According to Shehab News Agency, local sources claimed that the protestors were gathering in order to "express their anger at what the occupation is doing against the prisoners."

Demonstrations were also held in the city of Nazareth, where two of the prisoners were caught on Friday evening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.