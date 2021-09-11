The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Clashes erupt between Palestinians, IDF troops in W. Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2021 19:21
Clashes have broken out between IDF soldiers and Palestinian youth near Huwara Checkpoint, south of Nablus, Palestinian news outlet Shehab Agency reported on Saturday evening.
Additional riots erupted across the West Bank, and Palestinian media reported that youth were setting rubber tires alight at the entrance to the West Bank town of Anabta, among other activities, all in support of the escaped prisoners, two of whom have yet to be re-captured.
According to Shehab News Agency, local sources claimed that the protestors were gathering in order to "express their anger at what the occupation is doing against the prisoners."
Demonstrations were also held in the city of Nazareth, where two of the prisoners were caught on Friday evening.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Hearing for escaped prisoners expected to take place Saturday night
Section of Route 66 blocked due to fire
Man dies after wall collapses during house renovation
Civil Aviation Authority closes Megiddo airfield
Israel Prison Services orders an engineering scan of all prisons
Two wings of Gilboa Prison being transferred down south
IAEA chief Grossi flying to Tehran for talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/11/2021 04:10 PM
Gilboa Prison fugitive Zakaria Zubeidi to appear in court in Nazareth
100,000 visitors flock to national parks across Israel
IDF raids Palestinian homes near Jenin - report
Zakaria Zubeidi is caught
Riots break out along the West Bank
US welcomes Lebanon's agreement to form new government
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/11/2021 01:52 AM
Gulf Air to launch Bahrain-Israel flights twice per week
Shots fired at police officer's house in Kfar Kana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by